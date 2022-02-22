7 hours ago
Asmir Begovic goalkeeping academy launches at Nantwich Town

in Football / Nantwich Town / Sport February 22, 2022
Asmir Begovic goalkeeper academy Nantwich Town (1)

The Nantwich Town FC and Asmir Begovic Goalkeeping Academy was officially launched at the Dabbers stadium last night (February 21).

The academy is already full and a reserve list underway for future sessions.

Former Chelsea and Stoke City star Begovic was on hand last night to pass on tips and support to all willing participants.

They are also received expert coaching by AB1 Coach Liam Stoneley and his team.

Begovic said: “I am delighted to be partnering Nantwich Town FC in this exciting venture.

“It’s a wonderful facility and we have been overwhelmed by the take up and the quality of the aspiring young goal keepers.

“And to be at full capacity on the first evening, is really encouraging.

“We will look to add more sessions over the coming weeks, to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to join us and maximise their development and potential.”

To register interest in future additional one-hour sessions and age groups, visit http://asmir1.com/academy-nantwich/ or contact Liam Stoneley.

(Pic: Jay Bateman Nantwich FDO, Asmir Begovic, Liam Stoneley & Nantwich Chairman Jon Gold)

