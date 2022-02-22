Cheshire College student named champion at AoC Student of Year Awards

A part-time Cheshire College – South and West student has beaten off competition from other finalists to be named as the Association of Colleges’ Adult Student of the Year 2021/22.

Scott Bailey, 27, started to lose his sight after being diagnosed with diabetic retinopathy and was registered blind just three years later.

A dairy farmer by trade, Scott was unable to continue working in the industry.

He joined Cheshire College’s Crewe Campus in 2020 to gain new skills to help him achieve his dream of becoming a counsellor with his guide dog Milo.

He’s committed to raising awareness and helping others who are experiencing sight loss due to diabetes and hopes to study further at Keele University to achieve his dream.

Scott said: “I looked at the email and found out that I was a winner while I was at the top of the Eiffel Tower which really did top it off!

“As soon as I stepped into the college building with Milo, I felt an instant sense of relief.

“My disability kind of faded.

“After I finished my IT Bridging Course which gave me the skills and ability to use technology, I chose to do a Counselling course so I could help other people that are in my position.

“The college itself and education has given me so much confidence – it’s given me a sense of purpose and it’s enriched my life. I’ve got somewhere to go.”

Dhesi, Principal and CEO at the college, said: “It is an honour for our learner Scott to be considered for such a prestigious award, and another thing altogether for him to win.

“Scott’s exceptional journey demonstrates the power of education and what can be achieved with the right attitude, drive and ambition.

“We are extremely proud of him at Cheshire College for setting such an excellent example to both staff and learners.”

Sally Dicketts, President of the Association of Colleges, said: “Each year the level of applications is extremely high, and it goes to show the fantastic work that students are doing in colleges as well as the lengths colleges go to support their students.

“It is particularly amazing to see the achievements of students and positive impact that colleges have on the students and community.

“Scott Bailey has done amazingly well to finish first and should be extremely proud.”