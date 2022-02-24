New Food and Drink Festival planned for Dorfold Hall, Nantwich

A new “Dorfold Hall Food and Drink Festival” is planned for July, organisers have announced.

They say the festival will “showcase a variety of internationally inspired, locally produced food and drink”.

It is being organised by the creators of The North Leeds Food Festival, now in its sixth year, and will be held on Nantwich Showground – where Nantwich Show was staged for 75 years until this year.

Organisers say the new festival will take place on July 23-24.

It’s designed to be a celebration of international cuisine, local producers, live music, family entertainment and independent businesses.

They say street food traders from Cheshire and Yorkshire will be serving up international dishes, including Greek, Lebanese, Dutch, Thai and Malaysian, among others.

The festival will also feature an Artisan Market hosting 60+ independent local businesses and producers, they added.

A variety of sweet and savoury goods will be on offer, including cakes, brownies, cannoli, fudge, spices, cheese, meat and much more.

Arts, crafts and creatives will also be joining the market, with handmade soaps, candles, and jewelry.

Hannah Dewhirst, festival coordinator, said: “We’re thrilled to be coming to Nantwich for the first time in 2022 – the Showground is a beautiful site, and the perfect location to celebrate local produce and independent businesses.

“We have a packed weekend in store, and can’t wait for July!”

The programme of attractions includes artists and musicians on stage playing soul, blues, pop, jazz and rock, alongside family entertainment, magicians and street performances.

There will also be children’s arts and crafts activities, as well as a funfair and inflatable land.

Organisers say the Cookery Theatre will be hosting an “incredible display of talent from local professional chefs with demonstrations taking place all weekend”.

And they add that the event will support various charities over the weekend, having already raised more than £45,000 for the Mind Charity at previous festivals.