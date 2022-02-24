6 hours ago
New Food and Drink Festival planned for Dorfold Hall, Nantwich
20 hours ago
Aqueduct Marina near Nantwich to build Commonwealth Games boat
21 hours ago
Nantwich Town extend loan spell for Crewe youngster Robbins
2 days ago
Families expected to flock to Reaseheath lambing weekends
3 days ago
Cheshire East Council to increase spending by more than £16million
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

New Food and Drink Festival planned for Dorfold Hall, Nantwich

in Human Interest / News February 24, 2022
Dorfold Hall Food and Drink festival

A new “Dorfold Hall Food and Drink Festival” is planned for July, organisers have announced.

They say the festival will “showcase a variety of internationally inspired, locally produced food and drink”.

It is being organised by the creators of The North Leeds Food Festival, now in its sixth year, and will be held on Nantwich Showground – where Nantwich Show was staged for 75 years until this year.

Organisers say the new festival will take place on July 23-24.

It’s designed to be a celebration of international cuisine, local producers, live music, family entertainment and independent businesses.

They say street food traders from Cheshire and Yorkshire will be serving up international dishes, including Greek, Lebanese, Dutch, Thai and Malaysian, among others.

The festival will also feature an Artisan Market hosting 60+ independent local businesses and producers, they added.

A variety of sweet and savoury goods will be on offer, including cakes, brownies, cannoli, fudge, spices, cheese, meat and much more.

Arts, crafts and creatives will also be joining the market, with handmade soaps, candles, and jewelry.

Hannah Dewhirst, festival coordinator, said: “We’re thrilled to be coming to Nantwich for the first time in 2022 – the Showground is a beautiful site, and the perfect location to celebrate local produce and independent businesses.

“We have a packed weekend in store, and can’t wait for July!”

The programme of attractions includes artists and musicians on stage playing soul, blues, pop, jazz and rock, alongside family entertainment, magicians and street performances.

There will also be children’s arts and crafts activities, as well as a funfair and inflatable land.

Organisers say the Cookery Theatre will be hosting an “incredible display of talent from local professional chefs with demonstrations taking place all weekend”.

And they add that the event will support various charities over the weekend, having already raised more than £45,000 for the Mind Charity at previous festivals.

Nantwich Show 2020 - Dorfold Park site - licence bid

Tags: , , ,

One Comment

  1. Alan Hughes Jones says:
    February 24, 2022 at 10:02 am

    That will cause concern for the Nantwich Food Festival in Sept. The July event looks like a copy of the Nantwich Food Festival.
    I wonder if Dorfold will be making an entrance fee?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Lambing Weekends & Zoo at Rease...
Nantwich Garden Guild
Nantwich Choral Society - Great Big...
Nantwich Garden Guild
New Couples Social Group for Active...
Nantwich Choral Society - a Family ...
Nantwich Garden Guild
Ruby's Fund SEND stay and play
Nantwich Choral Society - an evenin...
Winter Wine tasting, Crewe Hall
Tenovus breast cancer awareness day
Meditation centre classes in Crewe
'Tea at The Tower' in Acton village...
Bolesworth Castle to host The Great...
RCTA Floating Market, Shropshire Un...
Domestic cleaner wanted
Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Show all of Latest Listings