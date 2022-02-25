FEATURE: 3 online tips to promote your bake sale

Bake sales are a great way to raise some quick funds for charity, school events, community wellness, or any other purpose.

Everyone loves freshly baked goods from someone’s kitchen, and no one really minds paying a couple of bucks for a hearty snack if it’s supporting a cause.

But the only way your bake sale can be truly successful is if people know about it and can easily access it.

So here are some great tips on how you can get your bake sale to be a hit.

Show behind the scenes bake sale prep on Instagram stories

People love bake sales. They also love knowing that every item at a bake sale is being made fresh in someone’s kitchen, with love and effort.

So why not give them a peek of the behind the scenes action?

Get everyone who’s contributing to your bake sale to film short clips of what they’re making in their kitchens and post them on your Instagram story for people to see.

This will not only engage people, it’ll also add a touch of homeliness to your bake sale, and will make people want to contribute to it.

Create and post your own bake sale posters

If you want people to come to your bake sale, you have to let them know all the details of the bake sale first.

That means giving out all important information like the time, date, location, and any other necessary details.

Create your own bake sale posters using online design tools like PosterMyWall and post them all over your social media.

To create attention-grabbing posters, add your bake sale title at the very top.

Add in some food-themed illustrations.

If your bake sale has a special purpose, such as fundraising for a local charity, add in a QR code in one corner to link your audience to all the information they need to know.

Create a Facebook event

Facebook events are a great way to keep your event on people’s radar.

Create a Facebook event for your bake sale by adding all necessary time and date details.

Add your bake sale logo to your profile picture, and use a fun food-themed banner as the cover display.

Invite all of your friend list and encourage them to share the event with others to get more people to attend.

Final thoughts

Bake sales are always fun to attend, but planning and promoting them can be a challenge.

Use these tips to promote your bake sale online with ease and get ready to sell out within minutes.

(Pic under creative commons by Ruth Hartnup https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Bake_sale_foods.jpg)