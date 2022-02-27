3 hours ago
Betley and George & Dragon close in on Premier Division leaders

in Football / Sport February 27, 2022
Betley - Sunday league football - Talbot 1 – 2 Raven Salvador – match abandoned – Sun 13-2-2022 (4)

Betley and George & Dragon took advantage of the fact leaders The Lions had no fixture in The Crewe Regional Sunday League Premier Division.

Betley beat Broadhurst 5-0 with goals from Kieran Duckers (2), Danny Lavalette, Simon Roberts and Nathan Cliffe.

And George and Dragon won 4-2 at Talbot who for most of the week had been struggling to raise a team but managed to do that and gave their opponents a good game.

Josh Cooke and Josh Ruane scored for Talbot with Jordan Johnson (2), Ben Brown and Joe Duckworth scoring for George & Dragon.

Winnington SC move into fourth place following a fine first half performance to lead Cheshire Cheese 4-0 at half-time.

A spirited second half from Cheshire Cheese saw no further goals conceded and they managed to score a goal through Rhys Potter to reduce the deficit.

Willaston White Star led 1-0 at half-time away to Raven Salvador with a goal from Pawel Abramovicz.

But Raven Salvador stormed back with five goals in the second half with Jordan Smith equalising with a penalty before Danny Anthony (2) and Robsan Osman (2) put Raven 5-1 in front.

Abramowicz added a second goal for Willaston WS late one.

NHB FC beat Faddiley 2-1 with Alex Ball and Pete Aidley, Rich Ford scored for Faddiley.

In Division One there are new leaders with Winsford Over 3 moving to the top with a 5-2 win over White Horse.

Will Igoe netted a hat-trick with other goals coming from Steven Keegan and an own goal.

Lewis Allen scored both goals for White Horse.

Audlem hosted third-placed Cooper Buckley and led 1-0 through Kev Rodgers.

But a bad spell for Audlem saw Cooper Buckley storm back with goals from Curtis Sinnott (2), Callum Hood, Ben Burrow and Josh Rowley.

Dan Rooney and Nick Gregory then scored for Audlem.

The game had an ugly finish with three players being sent off following an incident.

C & N UTD won 4-1 at Nantwich Pirates with goals from Tom Thursfield, Jack Cope, Tom Boyers and Kyle Mahoney.

The Pirates goal came courtesy of an own goal.

JS Bailey looked to be heading to a defeat to Princes Feathers when the Feathers led 3-1 with goals from Kevin Douglas (2) and Ethan Stockall.

Justin Manini had scored for JS Bailey who went on to complete a hat-trick as JS Bailey fought back for a 3-3 draw.

Sandbach Town having had a couple of bad results returned to winning ways with a 15-0 win over Ruskin Park with Jack Townsend scoring eight times!

There were also goals for Chris Allen (2), Lewis Barker (2), Jake Tew (2) and Joseph Macdonald.

