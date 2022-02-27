3 hours ago
Cheshire East Council rubber stamps 2.99% Council Tax rise despite opposition
10 hours ago
South Cheshire firm joins campaign in aid of Ukraine families
10 hours ago
Nantwich Town sunk by hat-trick in 4-2 defeat at South Shields
3 days ago
UPDATE: Man arrested after fatal collision in Nantwich
3 days ago
New Dorfold Hall festival won’t have “negative impact” say organisers
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

REVIEW: Nantwich Players Studio and “Evening of Pinter”

in Theatre Reviews / What's On & Reviews February 27, 2022
Nantwich Players Theatre - by Jonathan white

Nantwich Players Studio team presents an Evening of Pinter this weekend, writes Claire Faulkner.

Directed by John Mackay, two Harold Pinter plays, A Slight Ache and The Lover are running at the Players Theatre until Sunday February 27.

Both Pinter plays start with innocent situations which build into something darker, exploring themes including relationships, the fear of the unknown and growing old.

In A Slight Ache we meet Edward, played by Jonathan Everitt and Flora played by Janan Chopra.

Their life and garden would be perfect except for the slight ache in his eyes, and the match seller who appears at the gate.

The Lover shares the dreams and desires of a couple who have been married for ten years. Laura Wildgoose played Sarah and Chris Ridge played Richard.

Both plays were well delivered and I enjoyed watching them.

The choice was well balanced and the productions complimented each other.

The cast in both did a wonderful job, and I would happily watch them again.

For more information on Nantwich Players visit www.nantwichplayers.com

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Lambing Weekends & Zoo at Rease...
Nantwich Garden Guild
Nantwich Choral Society - Great Big...
Nantwich Garden Guild
New Couples Social Group for Active...
Nantwich Choral Society - a Family ...
Nantwich Garden Guild
Ruby's Fund SEND stay and play
Nantwich Choral Society - an evenin...
Winter Wine tasting, Crewe Hall
Tenovus breast cancer awareness day
Meditation centre classes in Crewe
'Tea at The Tower' in Acton village...
Bolesworth Castle to host The Great...
RCTA Floating Market, Shropshire Un...
Domestic cleaner wanted
Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Show all of Latest Listings