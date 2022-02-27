REVIEW: Nantwich Players Studio and “Evening of Pinter”

Nantwich Players Studio team presents an Evening of Pinter this weekend, writes Claire Faulkner.

Directed by John Mackay, two Harold Pinter plays, A Slight Ache and The Lover are running at the Players Theatre until Sunday February 27.

Both Pinter plays start with innocent situations which build into something darker, exploring themes including relationships, the fear of the unknown and growing old.

In A Slight Ache we meet Edward, played by Jonathan Everitt and Flora played by Janan Chopra.

Their life and garden would be perfect except for the slight ache in his eyes, and the match seller who appears at the gate.

The Lover shares the dreams and desires of a couple who have been married for ten years. Laura Wildgoose played Sarah and Chris Ridge played Richard.

Both plays were well delivered and I enjoyed watching them.

The choice was well balanced and the productions complimented each other.

The cast in both did a wonderful job, and I would happily watch them again.

For more information on Nantwich Players visit www.nantwichplayers.com