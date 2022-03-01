Man charged over fatal smash at Blakelow near Nantwich

A man has been charged by police investigating a fatal collision on Haymoor Green Lane at Blakelow, near Nantwich.

Mark Taylor, 38, of Railway Street, Crewe was arrested and subsequently charged with assault, causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, causing death while driving without a licence and causing death by driving without insurance.

He was remanded into custody to appear at Warrington Magistrates Court on Saturday (February 26).

He was further remanded to appear at Chester Crown Court on Friday March 25.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident which happened at around 8.40pm on Thursday (February 24).

It involved a Honda Accord, a Nissan Pixo and a Land Rover Discovery.

Two men and a woman were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Nissan Pixo, a 59-year-old man from Oakmere, died in hospital.

Anyone with information should contact Cheshire Police via the website quoting IML 1209531.