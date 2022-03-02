Nantwich Town secure vital win over Cheshire rivals Witton

Nantwich Town earned three massive points in their fight to stave off relegation in a 1-0 win over Cheshire neighbours Witton Albion.
Dan Cockerline pounced on a defensive error on 63 minutes to lift the ball over former Dabbers keeper Greg Hall for the winning goal.
It settled a nervy affair, with both teams struggling to make clear cut chances in the first half.
Joel Stair fired straight at Hall early on, and Jamie Morgan went close with a header on 16 minutes, which Hall also stopped.
A Witton corner floated over the defence on hit the top of the crossbar with little other action before the break, as Cockerline came on for the injured Shaun Miller.
Sean Cooke and Caspar Hughes went close for the hosts early in the second half.
Then came the decisive moment as Cockerline continued his good scoring form just after the hour mark.
Nantwich defended resolutely as Witton looked for a way back in to the match.
Saunders went close for the visitors on 86 minutes, and then Witton almost snatched a dramatic leveller in injury time.
Baldwin’s long throw caused chaos in The Dabbers box, and as defenders failed to clear it fell to Saunders who fired over.
It was Witton’s best chance and it went begging.
Nantwich hung for a valuable three points, and the victory moves them above Hyde into 19th place – fourth from bottom – and defeat leaves Witton in the bottom two relegation places.
The Dabbers welcome Whitby Town to the Optimum Pay Stadium this Saturday March 5, kick off 3pm.
(Images courtesy of Jonathan White)
