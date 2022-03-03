Cheshire East agrees to petition against HS2 Phase 2B Bill

Cheshire East has agreed to petition against the HS2 Phase 2B Bill but stressed the council is not opposed to the principle of high speed rail, writes Belinda Ryan.

Conservative group leader Janet Clowes was concerned the wording might lead residents to think the council is objecting to HS2, which it isn’t.

“HS2 petitioning is not opposing the Bill, but it’s actually how do we work with the system to get the most out of it in mitigation,” she said.

The HS2 Phase 2B Hybrid Bill, deposited with parliament last month, includes proposals for the line between Crewe and Manchester between 2035 and 2041.

Cllr Craig Browne (Ind), chair of Cheshire East’s highways and transport committee, said: “Whilst we must seek to maximise the benefits for some communities, we must also minimise the deficits for others.

“So firstly then, we need a multi-modal hub station that is integrated with the local transport network and focused on promoting sustainable end-to-end travel.

“Secondly, we need an enhanced passenger concourse that is capable of accommodating the passenger numbers that HS2 is expected to bring.

“Thirdly, we need to bring investment, both public and private, in a high speed growth corridor delivering sustainable economic growth.

“Fourthly, we need a levelled-up Crewe, in which investors are attracted by unrivalled connectivity and affordable cost base and employable skills,

“Fifthly, we need the government to work with us on various financing options to make the level of investment needed possible.

“Finally, we need full environmental, ecological and financial mitigation for those communities that will not be well served by HS2.

“Therefore, in the interest of delivering a better outcome for the whole of the borough, we are not in a position to promote the Bill as it currently stands.

“The petitioning process provides the council with an important opportunity to influence the Bill before it gains Royal Assent.”

Crewe councillor Jill Rhodes (Lab) said she realised HS2 wasn’t ‘universally welcomed’.

“I hope those concerned with the green agenda would support HS2 which will free up capacity on the West Coast mainline for more freight to get lorries off the road,” she said.

“I’m pleased this council is being asked to support the petition to parliament to ensure that the interests of residents in Cheshire East are looked after.”

All councillors, except one who abstained, voted in favour of the petition proposal.

The public consultation on HS2 Phase 2B is open now and closes on March 31, 2022.