Crewe six-a-side league unveils major expansion plans

in Football / Sport March 3, 2022
six a side league in Crewe

A community six-a-side league in Crewe has unveiled a major expansion of its competition to meet demand.

Around 300 local footballers are already playing in the league in Crewe.

Now the league has created space for another 200 to join.

League Manager Aaron Cooper said: “January was an incredible month for us, we had more team entries than in any other.

“We are grateful to the staff at the wonderful facilities at the Cumberland Arena for being able to house all the new teams.”

The Leisure Leagues Live TV Show sees winning teams earn prizes each week.

There are also prizes for the runners up, Most Valuable Player and a special prize for the viewers.

Qualified referees will have equipment provided and regular training from Mark Clattenburg, Leisure Leagues Ambassador, among others.

Leisure Leagues say the leagues are Covid-19 safe, with new measures including asking teams to pay for games with a card rather and not allowing teams within two metres of the referee.

The expanding Sunday and Monday leagues are filling up. Team entries are available here.

(Image courtesy of Leisure Leagues)

