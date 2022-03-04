Nantwich mum to launch Spanish classes after pub taster

South Cheshire people are being invited to say ‘hola!’ to Spanish classes led by a local mum whose passion for the language developed as a young holiday rep.

A taster session led by Angela Wilkinson at the Railway Hotel attracted a full house of would-Spanish speakers keen to get to grips with the lingo ahead of summer holidays.

Further classes are to be staged in Nantwich followed by a new course in Crewe.

Angela said: “With travel restrictions no longer an issue, there’s a resurgence in people wanting to learn Spanish to soak up the culture and make more of their holiday.

“The Nantwich taster session was well attended and in answer to the fantastic demand, I’m now looking for a venue in Crewe.”

It was a near-death experience on the A500 to Stoke-on-Trent in 1990 that spurred Angela to follow her dream.

She managed to avoid a four-car pile-up in the rain and at the age of 21 she moved to Spain.

She worked as an overseas holiday rep for Intasun Holidays, Sunworld Holidays and Airtours across Costa del Sol, Majorca, Ibiza, Menorca and Tenerife.

Tenerife, the largest of Spain’s Canary Islands, became her home for 11 years while working for Club La Costa Hotels and Resorts as their Excursions manager.

Crewe born and bred, she returned to the area a few years ago and now works as membership coordinator for the South Cheshire Chamber of Commerce.

She launched Spanish Classes Cheshire with success in 2018 but the evening sessions had to be put on hold during the pandemic.

Angela added: “I keep the classes small and informal, no more than 10 people and often they are in the private room of a pub giving students the chance to enjoy a glass of what I call ‘Spanish’ courage.

“Courses run over six weeks and include a lot of fun. From the first interaction you will be able to ask for a table and order drinks in a bar or restaurant.

“By the end of six weeks, you will have gained new friends and a good knowledge of holiday Spanish.”

A taster session is to be held in Crewe on April 27 from 6.30-8pm before a course starts on May 4. A venue will soon be announced.

To register interest for the Crewe course or subsequent Nantwich courses, contact Angela at [email protected]