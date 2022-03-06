REVIEW: “We Will Rock You” by Curtain Call, Crewe Lyceum

Curtain Call had a wonderful return to Crewe Lyceum this weekend with We Will Rock You, writes Claire Faulkner.

Written by Ben Elton and based on the music of Queen, We Will Rock You is set in a future world where musical instruments are forbidden and rock music is a distant memory, we follow a brave group of bohemians fighting to restore freedom of thought and creativity.

Directed and choreographed by Joel Montague, this production was full of energy and excitement. The group numbers were well put together and looked fantastic.

The cast were outstanding. The leads all sounded amazing. Gavin Adams played Galileo and Prinny Robertson played Scaramouche.

Harry Grigg was fabulous as the villain Killer Queen. Eddie Thomlinson-Cliffe was Britney and Jessica Davidson was Oz.

It was difficult to pick a favourite song from this production as they were all so good. But I loved Under Pressure and a Crazy Little Thing Called Love.

It’s great to see a local production company back on the stage doing what they do best.

I can’t wait to see their next production, Shrek The Musical in October.

For more information on all Crewe Lyceum productions, visit www.crewelyceum.co.uk