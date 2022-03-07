5 hours ago
Leaders The Lions retain top spot in Crewe Regional Sunday Premier Division

in Football / Sport March 7, 2022
Lions - Sunday league football - Talbot 1 – 2 Raven Salvador – match abandoned – Sun 13-2-2022 (4)

Leaders The Lions beat Cheshire Cheese 3-1 with two goals from Danny Roberts and one from Jordan Prince in the Crewe Regional Sunday League Premier Division.

Ben Reddock scored for Cheshire Cheese.

Second-placed Betley eventually overcame a spirited Talbot side 3-2 with the winning goal coming after 80 minutes.

Ryan Moss and Joe Goodall scored for Talbot with Gareth Ratcliffe, Danny Lavalette and Jamie Baker scoring for Betley.

After a goalless first half, Raven Salvador and NHB FC shared four goals in the second half.

Debutant Aaron Rowlands scored 1 and set up the other goal for Raven Salvador through Josh Wynne.

Lewis Clarke and Harry Mayers replied for NHB FC. Broadhurst FC got revenge for an earlier season defeat by local rivals Winnington SC with a 2-1 victory.

Danny Martin and Kallum McDonough scored for Broadhurst FC with Aaron Gee scoring for Winnington SC.

In Division One Cooper Buckley jump from 3rd in the table to top following defeats for both Winsford Over 3 and Audlem.

Cooper Buckley won 6-0 against White Horse with Luke Gillan netting 4 times, other goals from Josh Rowley and Ashley Edwards.

Audlem lost 2-1 against a determined Leighton who scored through Grant Coiley and Scott Peberdy with Tom Capewell scoring for Audlem who had a bad day at the office.

Winsford Over 3 lost 6-4 at Sandbach Town with Jack Townsend netting a hat-trick with Liam Kettle 2 and Matt Dalton completing the scoring.

Tom Stanton 2, Kyle Cookson and James Hartley scored for Winsford.

In the Division One Cup, Ruskin Park opened the scoring after 16 minutes with a goal from Reece Jewkes

Further goals from Dean Rockwell and Dan Dutton put Ruskin Park in cruise mode but Nantwich Pirates hit back with Mikey Truan before a second goal in the 88th minute made for a tense finish.

(Pic by Jonathan White)

