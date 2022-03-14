6 hours ago
REVIEW: Showtime at Crewe Lyceum

in Music Reviews / Theatre Reviews / What's On & Reviews March 14, 2022
Showtime - Crewe Lyceum Theatre, to stage a wedding fayre, and summer events

It was an honour to attend a special celebration at Crewe Lyceum this weekend.

YSD, formally the Yvonne School of Dancing celebrated their 70th birthday with Showtime.

A packed production full of song, dance, music and laughter.

It was lovely to see a show which celebrates the success of YSD whilst also highlighting the exceptional talent in the local area.

There were many elements to the show. The dancers did an exceptional job. The choreography was inventive and I found it’s storytelling captivating.

There were many stand out moments. The school days section, featuring songs from Matilda was outstanding.

The cast used the entire theatre to create atmosphere and energy.

I also enjoyed Back the the 40’s, Pirates, Sunday Best and Disney Magic.

I also must mention the fabulous performance of Old McDonald Had a Farm, and the beautiful routine by Natalie Sokol.

Congratulations to the Showtime crew for all their work and many thanks to Yvonne for encouraging and inspiring so many of our local performers.

