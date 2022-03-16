Coronation Street star William Roach book to launch in Nantwich

6 hours ago
in Arts & Entertainment / Community Events / What's On & Reviews March 16, 2022
William Roach - bookshop

A new book about the life of Coronation Star William Roach is to be launched at Nantwich Bookshop.

Roach played Ken Barlow in the long-running soap for several decades, will be launched to coincide with his 90th birthday.

And ITV cameras will be in Nantwich for the launch as they film a documentary about his life.

The book is called “Life and Soul” and will be launched in Nantwich on March 25 at around 5.30pm.

He will be filmed signing copies of the yet to be released book.

In it, Roach talks about how to live a healthy life, staying fit into older age, and coping with challenging times.

There are limited places and books available for the event.

Those interested should contact the bookshop on 01270 611665 or shop owner Steve Lawson on [email protected]

William Roach re-mastered (1)

