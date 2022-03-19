Wolfpack Fitness in Nantwich scoops medals at Kettlebell Championships

Wolfpack Fitness in Nantwich kicked off the 2022 kettlebell sports season by scooping medals at the national KB30:60 Championships in Rushden.

The club, run by world gold medallist Oli Mell, of Willaston, took its biggest team in a bid to build on the success of last year’s pentathlon event.

And every team member came away with a medal from the Championships, scooping in total eight golds and four silvers. They also broke five national records.

The Marathon is a 60-minute event and the half marathon is 30 minutes of non stop lifting.

Oli said: “The rules are pretty simple, you can’t put the bell down in the time given and your split into weight groups and different lifts.

“The most reps in the time frame wins.

“Judging is strict and the competition is fierce at the national level.

“However, my team has worked so hard consistently putting in the effort and the results were a reflection of that.

“It’s one thing to come here and win, and even to win at the world state, but to bring this team down and see them do so well was something special.”

Results:

Gold medals:

Jess Jarvis (youth)

Hannah Dyer

Michael Robson

Ashley McConnel

Suzie Edge

Alister Lee (Two golds)

Oli Mell (Two golds)

Silver Medals:

Oli Jarvis (youth)

Jason Jarvis

Gary Taylor

Debbie Moulton

Oli and one other member have qualified for the England Team and are heading to Portugal in June and Belgium in November for two more World Championship competitions.

Oli added: “Kettlebell sports is a growing sport.

“In lockdown almost everyone got hold of a kettlebell. Now it’s up to the experienced lifters like me to help to grow the sport and that’s exactly what I’m trying to do.”

(Images courtesy of Wolfpack Fitness)