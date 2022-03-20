League leaders The Lions earn narrow win in Crewe Sunday League

Table toppers The Lions had to work hard to secure a 1-0 victory over Winnington SC in the Crewe Regional Sunday League Premier Division.
The only goal came from a Danny Roberts strike after 60 minutes.
The Lions also missed a penalty kick late in the game.
There was a surprise result at Betley with the second placed home side losing 4-0 to Willaston White Star.
The key moment in the match came after 30 minutes when Willaston were awarded a penalty kick after a Betley player handled the ball on the goal line.
The player was sent off, and Lukasz Synowicz converted the penalty.
The same player went on to complete his hat-trick, and Dan Harrison also scored.
George & Dragon still have a 100% record in the League after a 7-0 win over Raven Salvador.
Joe Duckworth netted a hat-trick, Ben Brown scored twice with Jordan Johnson and Andy Houston completing the scoring.
NHB and Talbot drew 1-1 at Bunbury, with Nick Ball on target for the home side, and Rhys Wright scoring for Talbot.
Broadhurst FC and Cheshire Cheese played out a goalless draw, a rare event in Sunday football.
In Division One, Audlem started the day in top position.
But their recent form has been erratic, and they went down 2-0 to Nantwich Pirates, who cruised to victory thanks to two goals from Jack Taylor, the first being a firm header from a corner.
Sandbach Town went down 3-1 to White Horse, whose goals came from Tom Royle, Dan Walford and Lewis Allen.
Matt Dalton scored the Sandbach Town goal.
Top marksman of the day was Tom Boyers who netted five times for C & N Utd. in their 6-1 win over Ruskin Park.
Kyle Mahoney also scored with the Ruskin Park goal being a penalty.
Three regional League teams were involved in the semi-finals of the Crewe FA Sunday Vase.
Cooper Buckley beat Vale Hoppers of Congleton 3-1 thanks to two goals from Callum Boyle and one from Josh Rowley.
The other semi was an all Winsford clash between Princes Feathers and Winsford Over, and the visitors won 3-1, thanks to two goals from Jamie Rice and one from Lewis Young.
Matthew Memery netted for Princes Feathers.
