Visitor attraction Bunbury Mill to reopen in 2022

in Bunbury / Village News March 21, 2022
Bunbury Mill Trust

Bunbury Mill will re-open to visitors on Sunday March 27.

It will be open every Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday until October 30 2022 from 1pm to 5pm.

“We’ll still ensure the well-being of visitors and staff alike,” said a Mill spokesperson.

“We’ll take any necessary precautions should Covid-19 regulations or guidelines be applied in the future.”

When the mill is closed, people can visit the mill grounds to enjoy the surroundings including spring wild-flowers.

On open days, the tea room will serve light refreshments provided by Bunbury’s Tilly’s Coffee Shop.

Guided tours start from 1pm and will last about 40 minutes.

Tour prices for 2022 are Adult £5, Child £2.50 (aged 5 to 11), Child free (aged under 5), family £12 (2 adults + 2 children)

The venue is also looking for more volunteers.

“Trustees are always very happy to see new faces as volunteers who may like to join the various teams in the upkeep of the mill in whatever way they can.

“No experience is necessary – just an enthusiasm for the Mill, its surroundings and the Bunbury village heritage.”

The facility needs help with gardening, building maintenance, engineering, in visitor centre, demonstrations, tour guiding and milling.

For more information see “How Can I Help” on our website www.bunburymill.com.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, contact us at [email protected]

