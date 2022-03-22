3 hours ago
Inaugural Nantwich 10K road race proves a winner

in Community Events / What's On & Reviews March 22, 2022
Runners pass Dorfold Hall on Chester Road (1)

The inaugural Nantwich 10k Road Race was a massive hit with organisers and participants, writes Jonathan White.

The race took 250 participants on a 10 kilometre (6.2 miles) loop on closed roads, starting on Waterlode opposite Nantwich Town Football Club.

They finishing on the Malbank High School playing fields.

Each finisher received a specially designed medal and a goodie bag.

Runners received a chipped timing.

Race start on Water Lode (1)

Race start on Water Lode

There were prizes for the top three male and female finishers and age-category awards.

And there were prizes for the top local finisher living within the CW5 postcode:

1st male = Jamie Arnold 31:20
2nd male = James Tilley 31:29
3rd male = Raif Serif 32:06

1st female = Sarah Dufour-Jackson 36:03
2nd female = Lucy Matthews 37:45
3rd female = Charlotte Bagnall 42:35

Top local finisher = Graeme Rathbone 38:03

Age-category winners:
Male – M40: Ben Bewley, M45: Gaz Carless, M50: Philip Rawlings, M50: Jeremy Dawes, M60: Andrew Boulton, M65: Ivor Twiss, M70: Melvyn Cole.
Female – F35: Annie Taylor, F40: Fiona Buxton, F45: Victoria Johnson F50: Debbie Morton, F55 Gill Bellairs, F65: Judith Ho, F70: Shelagh Swinnerton.

The race was organised by Mike Stevens, founder of Nantwich Running Club, who launched the club in March 2021, which now has nearly 400 members.

Mike said: “I’d like to thank all the runners and spectators who turned out to make the Nantwich 10k a great success.

“Thanks in particular are extended to the fantastic team of volunteers who all generously gave up their time to support the runners on the course.

“Finally, the race would not have been viable without the support and generosity of our Sponsors. My personal thanks go to everyone involved.

“We plan to be back next year bigger and even better.”

Race sponsors were: Chatwins Bakery, GT Services Cheshire, Cooper Buckley, Eatlean, Excel Fitness, Gap Personnel, Hall Smith Whittingham, Physio at the Lodge, The Cheshire Cat, and Webb House Furnishers.

For further information on Nantwich Running Club visit https://nantwichrunningclub.co.uk

(Images by Jonathan White)

Nantwich 10K road race - Top local finisher - Graeme Rathbone (Nantwich Running Club) with St Mary's Acton in the background (1)

Nantwich 10K road race – Top local finisher – Graeme Rathbone

Nantwich 10K road race - 1st female - Sarah Dufour-Jackson - with St Mary's Acton in the background (1)

Nantwich 10K road race – 1st female – Sarah Dufour-Jackson

Nantwich 10K road race winner - Jamie Arnold - with St Mary's Acton in the background (1)

Nantwich 10K road race winner – Jamie Arnold

Runners pass under Nantwich Aqueduct (1)

Runners pass under Nantwich Aqueduct

Runners pass through Acton en route back to Nanwich (1)

Runners pass through Acton en route back

Runners gather for start of race on Water Lode (1)

Runners gather for start of race on Waterlode

