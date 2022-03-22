Lorry driver critical after HGVs collide on A534 at Faddiley

A lorry driver is in a critical condition in hospital after two HGVs collided on the A534 at Faddiley near Nantwich.

Cheshire Police are appealing for witnesses after the accident which happened at around 12.45pm yesterday (Monday March 21).

One of the drivers, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Police said today he remains in a critical but stable condition.

The other driver, a man in his 30s, sustained minor injuries.

Road closures were in place while debris was removed from the carriageway and recovery took place.

Police are now appealing for anyone who may have information to come forward.

Sergeant Simon Degg said: “This collision happened at a busy time of day and the road would have been used by motorists travelling between Faddiley and Broxton.

“I would appeal to anyone who has not yet spoken to an officer to please contact us.

“The same goes to anyone who may have captured dashcam footage of the vehicles on the lead up to or after the incident.

“Any piece of information you may have, no matter how big or small, could help with our investigation.”

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact Cheshire Police via https://www.cheshire.police.uk/police-forces/cheshire-constabulary/areas/cheshire/about-us/about-us/provide-more-information-about-an-appeal/ quoting IML 1227609 or call 101

(library image display only – by Lee Haywood – creative commons licence)