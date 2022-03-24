4 hours ago
REVIEW: The Roses of Eyam, Nantwich Players

in Theatre Reviews / What's On & Reviews March 24, 2022
Nantwich Players Theatre - by Jonathan white

The Roses of Eyam by Don Taylor is the latest production from Nantwich Players Youth Theatre, writes Claire Faulkner.

Directed by Michaela Warrilow, the production tells the tragic tale and heroic sacrifice of the Derbyshire Plague village.

Recent times of lockdowns and losing loved ones to Covid, makes this story even more relevant, and I think anyone who watches this production will be able to relate to the story.

The Youth Theatre have worked extremely hard on this, and the effort shows.

The leads have substantial parts and the subject matter is intense and emotional at times.

The cast were outstanding. Sebastian Jamson-Smith gave a strong performance as William Mompesson, as did Morgan Carswell who played Stanley.

Oscar Vayro was fantastic as The Bedlam.

There were also moving scenes with Connor Loveless who played Rowland Torre and Connie Jamson-Smith who played Emmot Sydall.

Their story of separation, love and loss was delivered perfectly.

This production is a fine example of how strong and impactful theatre can be.

The Roses of Eyam is on at The Players Theatre until March 26.

More details on all Nantwich Players productions can be found online www.nantwichplayers.com

