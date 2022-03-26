3 hours ago
Man dies near Nantwich after crash during police chase

in Human Interest / Incident / News March 26, 2022
parked cars - man with serious injuries - police tape by jayneandd

A 40-year-old man has died after crashing during a police chase on the A51 near Nantwich.

The man was driving a Range Rover when he failed to stop for police.

Police pursued the vehicle on the A51 Chester Road towards Chester when it plunged off the road and into a field at around 11.30pm on Thursday (March 24).

Police say the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed in both directions for investigation work.

The incident has been referred to the Independent office for Police Conduct (IOPC) by Cheshire Police for further independent investigation.

The incident occurred between A534 Cuckoo Lane (Burford Crosswords), and Mill Pool Lane (Barbridge).

A spokesperson for Cheshire Police said: “The incident involved a police pursuit of a Range Rover, which had failed to stop for officers, and had left the road while travelling on the A51 towards Chester at around 11.30pm on Thursday, March 24.

“In line with normal procedure, the incident has been referred to the Independent office for Police Conduct.”

Anyone with any information about the collision is urged to contact Cheshire Constabulary by calling 101 and quoting IML 1230078

