Betley beat Cheshire Cheese in Crewe Regional Sunday clash

Betley beat Cheshire Cheese 2-1 in the only Crewe Regional Sunday League Premier Division game of the weekend.
Goals from a Danny Lavalette penalty and Jamie Baker were enough for victory.
It was an eventful final league game of the season for Matt Oliver who scored for Cheshire Cheese but his handball resulted in the penalty to Betley just before half-time to give them a 1-0 lead.
In Division One, Leighton won 4-0 at Ruskin Park with goals from Tommy Edwards, Dewi Lewis, Jordan Jones and Reece Holt.
C & N UTD completed their league programme with a 4-1 win at Princes Feathers.
Adam Pickford scored for Princes Feathers with C & N UTD goals coming from a hat-trick from Jack Cope with Kyle Mahoney adding the other goal.
In the Premier Division Cup, George & Dragon won 6-0 against The Lions with goals from Liam Collins (2), Joe Duckworth, Owen Dursley, Jordan Johnson and an own goal.
NHB FC progressed to the next round at the expense of Winnington SC with a 3-2 win.
Scorers for NHB FC were Tom Roberts, Will Ellwood and Pete Aidley.
Winnington SC scorers were Aaron Gee and Kyle Williams.
Broadhurst took advantage of a sending off of a Raven Salvador player to win 10-0 with goals from Tom Hassall (3), Brad West (3), Josh Wrench, Rob Jones, Danny Martin and Louis Burgess.
Willaston WS also progressed to the semi-finals with a 4-0 win over Talbot.
Scorers for Willaston WS were Dan Williams (2) and Dan Harrison.
In the Division One Cup, White Horse beat JS Bailey 4-2 with goals from Gareth Griffith, Ben Smee, George Botham and an OG.
JS Bailey scorers were Justin Manini and Ramires Machado.
Audlem’s stuttering form continued with a 4-1 cup loss to Winsford Over 3.
Andy Betteley scored for Audlem with Jamie Davidson (2), Thomas Stanton and Lewis Young scoring for Winsford Over 3.
