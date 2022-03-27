Dear Editor,

Minshull Vernon and District Parish Councillors are jubilant that they have won their battle for survival.

The Borough Council did not put forward one valid reason for their proposed abolition.

If their plans had gone ahead the residents of Leighton and Woolstanwood would have had to pay, annually, an increase of a whopping 380% in their Parish/Town Council Tax (Band D) because they would have come under the control of Crewe Town Council

In the three Parish Polls on the 10/6/21, carried out by the Borough Council itself, residents voted by massive majorities against the changes proposed by the Cheshire East Borough Council.

In Leighton, 98% voted against abolition.

In Woolstanwood 97% voted against abolition.

In Minshull Vernon, 68% voted against merger with the Church Minshull Parish Council.

Despite this, the Borough Council had yet another consultation and ignored the huge votes against their very unpopular proposals Residents and the Parish Council again expressed their objections to abolition.

Now finally the Borough Council has seen sense and have recognised they can’t ride roughshod over the overwhelmingly expressed views of residents.

This proves that David really can defeat Goliath if they work together and campaign for what is right with gusto and enthusiasm.

The Parish Councillors would like to thank residents for voting in the Parish Polls and the consultation. Their voice has finally been heard.

Wrong decisions can be overturned by people power.

Parish Councillors would like to thank all those who supported their successful campaign.

Yours

Cllr Brian Silvester

Communications Officer

Minshull Vernon and District Parish Council