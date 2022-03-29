2 hours ago
Free Covid-19 testing in Cheshire East to end on Friday April 1st
8 hours ago
Nantwich racing driver Jordan Witt to launch 2022 season
3 days ago
Man dies near Nantwich after crash during police chase
5 days ago
Sharp rise in Cheshire East Covid cases prompts warning
6 days ago
Fire crews battle blaze in ground floor Nantwich flat
Acton Primary pupils bring Science Week to life

in Acton / Village News March 29, 2022
Science Week Acton (1)

Inquisitive pupils at Acton CE Primary Academy enjoyed a fun series of Science Week workshops.

Children at the school near Nantwich took part in exciting activities aimed at bringing science to life.

They learned about the human body, the animal kingdom and the natural world through exploration and play.

Teacher Hayley Rogers said: “It was lovely to see the children so enthusiastic about science and celebrating their love of the subject.

“We are lucky to have had so many visitors into school this week which helped bring science to life and demonstrated the real-life links to the subject.

“We want to inspire the children at Acton to become the scientist of the future!

“It was certainly a Science Week for the children to remember and we would like to thank everyone who came to speak to the children to enhance their experience.”

During the week, members of the community, local wildlife groups and parents with scientific backgrounds helped to deliver workshops.

Money was also raised which will go towards purchasing resources for the school.

Acton CE Primary Academy is part of North West Academies Trust (NWAT) which runs schools across Cheshire and Shropshire.

Science Week activities in Acton

Science Week workshops Acton

