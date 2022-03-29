Acton Primary pupils bring Science Week to life

Inquisitive pupils at Acton CE Primary Academy enjoyed a fun series of Science Week workshops.

Children at the school near Nantwich took part in exciting activities aimed at bringing science to life.

They learned about the human body, the animal kingdom and the natural world through exploration and play.

Teacher Hayley Rogers said: “It was lovely to see the children so enthusiastic about science and celebrating their love of the subject.

“We are lucky to have had so many visitors into school this week which helped bring science to life and demonstrated the real-life links to the subject.

“We want to inspire the children at Acton to become the scientist of the future!

“It was certainly a Science Week for the children to remember and we would like to thank everyone who came to speak to the children to enhance their experience.”

During the week, members of the community, local wildlife groups and parents with scientific backgrounds helped to deliver workshops.

Money was also raised which will go towards purchasing resources for the school.

Acton CE Primary Academy is part of North West Academies Trust (NWAT) which runs schools across Cheshire and Shropshire.