Free Covid-19 testing in Cheshire East to end on Friday April 1st

PCR testing sites in Crewe and Macclesfield will be closed from Friday (April 1) as part of central government plans to close all free testing sites by the end of March.

Also, from Friday 1 April, free LFD tests will end.

Residents will no longer be able to order test kits online from gov.uk or collect for free from a pharmacy.

However, LFD tests will continue to be available to purchase from pharmacies or online.

Free PCR Covid testing will be limited to a small number of people who are particularly at risk or work in certain health and social care settings.

Further guidance will be provided on the www.gov.uk website, once available.

For the latest Covid-19 advice and information, go to Cheshire East Council website at www.cheshireeast.gov.uk/covid19