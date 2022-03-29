Nantwich duo to tackle Ultra Challenge for charities

Two Nantwich residents are embarking on an Ultra Challenge in April for the charities MIND and National Autistic Society.

Matt Pitt and his brother-in-law Andrew Esplen will set out on April 30 and aim to walk the 107km coastline around the Isle of Wight in just two days.

Matt (on right) said: “I’m raising money for MIND because its such a wonderful charity and is for a cause that is very close to my heart.

“Mental Health has had a significant and life changing impact on my family over a long period of time.

“Whilst significant progress has been made in this area over many years, everything we can do to raise understanding of people’s mental health is important and makes us all aware of what we can do to support and help each other. ”

Matt moved to Nantwich in December 2018 with his partner Beth, who was born in the town and lives near Waterlode with their Border Terrier Bobby Bear.

He works in HR and is currently Head of People for Novus Property Solutions.

Andrew (on left) has lived in Nantwich all his life and works at NWF based in Wardle as Transport Planner and lives at home with wife Ceris, daughter Minnie and jackapoo Ivy.

He said: “I’m raising money for the National Autistic Society because it’s a wonderful charity that makes a huge difference to many people on the autism spectrum and their families.

“Autism is a lifelong developmental disability which affects how people communicate and interact with the world.

“One in 100 people are on the autism spectrum in the UK and since 1962 the National Autistic Society have been providing support, guidance and advice, as well as campaigning for improved rights, services and opportunities to help create a society that works for autistic people.”

You can support the duo on their challenge by donating to their Justgiving pages.

Matthew Pitt is fundraising for Mind, justgiving.com

Andrew Esplen is fundraising for National Autistic Society, justgiving.com