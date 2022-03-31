Hack Green Secret Nuclear Bunker rename event in light of Ukraine war

Bosses at the Hack Green Secret Nuclear Bunker near Nantwich have changed the name of their Easter event in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The event, as with past events, was originally to be called the “Soviet Threat”.

But the facility has re-named it the “Cold War Living History Weekend”.

And the museum will be donating some of the proceeds of the event to the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

A Hack Green spokesperson said: “We have decided to go ahead with the event as we believe that by understanding our past we can better understand our present.

“The conflict in Ukraine is an echo of the conflicts we think about every day here at Hack Green.

“As such we will be donating £1 of every ticket sold at the event to the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.”

At the event, the museum will take visitors back to what life was like either side of the Berlin Wall during the Cold War.

There will be patrolling troops around the Nantwich area on Saturday and Sunday morning as the Bunker welcomes re-enactors and their military vehicles in through its gates.

Across the site, there will be military camps set up giving an insight into how lives were lived by both Western and Eastern forces.

The event will be patrolled and checkpoints will have to be passed as visitors are invited to venture between the two sides of the Cold War.

Discover the length and breadth of the Cold War, featuring some of the most diverse and interesting Cold War displays.

The event is open from 10am on both Saturday and Sunday, with last entry at 4pm.

Passes include access to the site including the bunker, museum and outside East/West camps, and include the normal museum price.

Tickets available in advance. Adults – £17.50, Children – £10, Disabled – £12, Disabled Child – £3

https://www.hackgreen.co.uk/events

(Images courtesy of Jonathan White)