Major junction closure for 6 weeks in Crewe town centre

A busy junction in Crewe town centre is to close for six weeks from Monday (April 4), Cheshire East Council has warned.

The closure is needed for the installation of adaptive signal controls – a project part of the council’s £14.1m allocation of funding from the government’s Future High Streets Fund.

From April 4 until May 15, works will take place on traffic lights at two junctions – Wistaston Road/Dunwoody Way and Wistaston Road/Edleston Road/Oak Street crossroads.

Temporary traffic lights will be in operation.

Drivers and cyclists travelling eastwards along Wistaston Road will be able to turn left on to Dunwoody Way but will not be able to continue along the road to the junction of Wistaston Road and Oak Street.

Traffic will not be able to travel westwards into Wistaston Road from Oak Street, Edleston Road and Chester Bridge.

Motorists will be diverted via Oak Street, Vernon Way, West Street and Dunwoody Way.

Access for cyclists and pedestrians will be maintained and the diversion route can be viewed online at one.network

Adaptive signal controls will be able to take traffic conditions into account and aim to make the town centre more accessible while supporting the council’s carbon agenda and sustainable and active travel programmes.

Equipment such as traffic signal poles are due to be upgraded along with lamps, which will be ultra-low voltage and more carbon efficient.

A ‘touch free’ crossing demand system will also be installed for pedestrians.

Other highways repairs are also planned during the road closure.

Temporary traffic lights will be in place while both sets of traffic lights at Wistaston Road/ Dunwoody Way and Wistaston Road/Edleston Road/Oak Street are upgraded.

Delays are expected.

Information about the scheme, and the full diversion route, can be found online at www.cheshireeast.gov.uk/highways and live updates from site will be tweeted from @CECHighways.