READER’S LETTER: Warning of gift card scams

in Features & Lifestyle / Letters & Opinion April 4, 2022
scammers - phone fraudsters in cheshire

Dear Editor
I recently heard of a Wistaston resident who was the victim of a gift card scam.

Anyone being asked to pay a bill, transfer money or invest using gift cards such as Google Play Store and Amazon via a cold call or unusual request are being targeted by a scammer.

Scammers frequently use gift cards as a form of payment as there is often no ability to reimburse a gift card once it is purchased.

It is also difficult to trace who is spending it as it doesn’t hold the same tracking as a bank account would.

No legitimate company would request a payment for something using gift cards.

Only use them to make purchases at the corresponding store or website.

If you believe you have been scammed, please report it to Action Fraud (0300 123 2040, https://www.actionfraud.police.uk/)

Regards

Jonathan White
Wistaston

