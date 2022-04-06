1 day ago
Fund-raising Northern Soul weekender to take place in Nantwich

in Arts & Entertainment / Charity events / What's On & Reviews April 6, 2022
Publicity photo for fund-raising ‘Charity Weekender’ (1) (1)

A fund-raising ‘Charity Weekender’ Northern Soul music & dance event will take place in Nantwich in August.

The event is on Saturday and Sunday August 13-14 at Nantwich Town Football Club.

The weekender will feature numerous DJs from the local area and beyond with confirmed DJs: Little Scotty (Wolverhampton), Don “Mopsey” Morris (Sheffield), Paul Lightley (Nottingham), Avril Kesteven (Stamford), Mike Coburn (Stoke on Trent), Tracey Redman Husbands (Nottingham), Elvin Ironmonger (Manchester), Jim Fox (Worksop), Jonnie Briggs (Crewe), Clive Read (Crewe), Joey Hartley (Crewe), Rod Looker (Widnes), and Russ Harvey (Driffield).

Saturday’s start time is dependent on Nantwich Town FC’s fixture on that date.

If the team are at home the event will run from 7.30pm to 1am, but if they are not at home the event will run from 3.30pm to 1am.

Sunday will run from 1pm to 10.30pm. There will be an (award-winning) Fish & Chip Van on site on Sunday afternoon.

Weekend ticket = £15. There are a limited number of Sunday ONLY tickets available @ £10 on a first come first served basis.

All proceeds from the weekender will go to Action Kidney Cancer – a patient-led charity formed from the merger of Kidney Cancer Support Network and Renal Cancer Research Fund.

The event is organised by father and son Dave and Steve Pointon and follows their ‘Nantwich Northern Soul/Motown All Dayer’ last August, at the same venue, which raised £2,633 for the Kidney Cancer Support Network.

Publicity photo for fund-raising ‘Charity Weekender’ (2) (1)

Steve has fought kidney cancer twice in the past six years.

The all dayer last year was such a success that this year it has been extended to a weekend event.

Dave and Steve said: “Due to last year’s amazing success and due to numerous requests, we have decided to make it a weekender this time!

“We would like to once again thank all of the DJ’s who willingly donate their time for free in support of this wonderful charity.

“We hope that the good people of Crewe & Nantwich will once again support this event.”

To buy “Charity Weekender” tickets and for further information, contact Dave Pointon: 07488286421 [email protected] or Steve Pointon: 07827666554 [email protected]

