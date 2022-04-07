Highways works programme unveiled for 2022-23 in Cheshire East

Cheshire East Council has outlined its planned works programme for highways in 2022-23.

The programme includes repairs and renovations on roads, paths and bridges in and around the Nantwich area as well as across the borough.

Works in the coming year include better cycle, pedestrian routes and better road safety at school entrance of Brine Leas in Audlem Road.

And significant work on Beam Street in Nantwich with reconstruction of the footpath outside Home Bargain, and road resurfacing.

We have listed some of the other works set to be carried out below:

Nantwich Wards

– Black Lane, Bridge Design Work

– Cheerbrook Roundabout, improved pedestrian walkway

– Cheyne Walk, localised patching and footway repairs

– Fairfax Drive, traffic signals, design & construct controllers

– Newcastle Road, road surface dressing on Elwood Way to A500 Cheerbrook roundabout

– Orchard Crescent, localised patching and footway repairs

– Park Road, skid investigation work from Shrewbridge Road to Audlem Road

– Waterlode, traffic signals, design and construct controllers

– Welsh Row, drainage investigation work

– Wybunbury Lane, drainage dig down outside Beech Tree House

Wrenbury Ward

– Back Lane, drainage dig down outside Lynton House, Outside Oakville opposite Middle House

– Bickerton Road, drainage dig down, Ivy Farm, opposite driveway to Egerton Farm, 120m North of Stable Cottage

– Green Lane, spray injection patching, bridge under (Green Ln Bridge) to Marsh Lane

– Hall Lane, spray injection patching, Haughton Hall Farm Entrance to Long Lane

– Kidderton Close, drainage investigation

– Long Lane, patching, junction Wrexham Road to junction with Whitchurch Road

– Mill Lane, drainage dig down outside driveway to Mill house

– Station Road, patching

– Stone House Lane, spray injection patching, Wrexham Road to Peckforton Gap

– Whitchurch Road, skid investigation, Ridley Link Road to Whitchurch Road, Long Lane to Peckforton Hall Lane

– Whitchurch Road, surface dressing, A534 Wrexham Road to County Boundary

– Wirswall Road, road reconstruction

– Wrenbury Frith, spray injection patching, Cholmondeley Road to Limit

– Wrenbury Road, drainage investigation + drainage dig down west of Ridley Bank Farm

Bunbury

– Bowes Gate Road, bridge improvement, Bunbury East Bridge and Bowes Gate Road

– Bunbury Common Road, spray injection patching, boundary to Bowes Gate Road

– Calveley Hall Lane, drainage dig down outside Parkfield Cottage

– Chester Road, drainage dig down outside Leyton Cottage, outside Blackberry Farm

– Cross Lane, drainage dig down adjacent to Old House

– Cuckoo Lane, road safety reduce carriageway width

– Darkie Meadow, street lighting column replacement, locations to be assessed

– Dig Lane, road spray injection patching, Ravens Lane to Dig Lane

– Hilbre Bank, drainage dig down, before junction with Alpraham Green

– Nantwich Road, bus stop, shelter improvement on Nantwich Road

– South View Lane, bridge improvement, Crowton Brook Culvert

– Station Road, drainage investigation, Station Road

– Swan Lane, Street lighting column replacement, locations to be assessed

– Wakes Meadow, Street lighting column replacement, locations to be assessed

Wybunbury

– Birchall Moss Lane, Drainage Dig Down outside driveway to Beaulieu Wood

– Cobbs Lane, spray injection patching, Wrinehill Road to Cobbs Lane

– Crewe Road, spray injection patching, speed limit boundary to Hatherton Road

– Dingle Lane, bridge improvement, Wheel Green North Culvert

– Pit Lane, drainage investigation and scheme, Pit Lane

– Wrinehill Road, spray injection patching Cobbs Lane to Wrinehill Road

Willaston and Rope

– Rope Lane, road surface dressing full extent

– Rope Lane, cycle and pedestrian routes, cycle priority crossing on Rope Green Bridge Shavington Academy

The list comes after the council recently approved a new budget, which includes an additional £19 million capital investment in planned highways maintenance over the next three years, funded by borrowing.

For the 2022-23 financial year, the highways revenue budget is £10.987m and the capital budget is £22.793 million.

The programme is available on the council’s website here.

Each month the full works programme will be updated and re-issued to reflect progress to date or any changes to the delivery of the programme.

The council is responsible for 2,700 kilometres of highway and has a continuous programme of maintenance.

View the full programmes and the scoring method for each in more detail online.