Crewe Alex sack Dave Artell after relegation from League One

in Football / Sport April 11, 2022
Crewe Alex Manager Dave Artell (1)

Crewe Alexandra have sacked manager Dave Artell, the club has confirmed today.

It follows the club’s relegation from League One on Saturday, with four games still remaining.

Crewe are rock bottom of the league after a dreadful run of results since the turn of the year.

In a statement issued thus afternoon, Crewe Alex said: “The club would like to thank David for his substantial contribution, both as First Team Manager and in his previous role as Head of Academy.

“Alex Morris and Lee Bell have been appointed First Team Manager and Assistant Manager respectively, on an interim basis.

“Everybody at Crewe Alexandra would like to wish David every success in the future.”

(Pic by Jonathan White)

