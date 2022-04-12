1 day ago
28 Nantwich Running Club members compete in Manchester Marathon

in Other sports / Sport April 12, 2022
Nantwich Running Club members at Manchester Marathon

Twenty-eight members of Nantwich Running Club competed in the Manchester Marathon, with James Tilley achieving a top 25 finish, writes Jonathan White.

Tilley finished with a time of 02:28:23 in what is the second-largest marathon event in the UK and the fourth largest in Europe.

The 26.2-mile race started underneath White City Arch near Old Trafford and the route headed into Manchester city centre, giving runners the chance to pass some iconic city landmarks.

The route then headed south towards Sale, Timperley and Altrincham before looping back and finishing at Talbot Road near Lancashire County Cricket Club.

Mike Stevens, Founder of Nantwich Running Club, said: “The club had a fantastic day at the Manchester Marathon.

“There were some exceptional individual performances and many of our members achieved excellent Personal Best times.

“The support and atmosphere around the course was incredible, bolstered by over fifty club members cheering on their colleagues.”

Nantwich Running Club was launched in March 2021 by Willaston-based Mike and now has more than 400 members.

The club meets at Nantwich Town FC and members train in small groups of 10 people for up to 60 minutes every Monday and Wednesday evening at 6.30pm.

There are 11 chatty pace groups, each supported by a Run Leader, who follows an organised route ranging in distance from three to seven miles each session.

For further information visit Nantwich Running Club

