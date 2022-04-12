South Cheshire Woof Walkies to raise Cancer Research funds

A South Cheshire fundraising group is calling on residents to join a Woof Walkies event to help raise vital funds for Cancer Research UK.

People of all ages, levels of fitness are invited to sign up their furry friends to a sponsored 5k dog walk on April 24.

The walk is taking place at The Greenway, on Crewe Business Park.

Participants will be able to park at The Duke of Gloucester pub for free, where refreshments will be available, before setting off on the 5k walk through local woods.

Neil Fearn, chair of the Crewe & Nantwich Cancer Research Committee which has organised the event, said: “Woof Walkies is a great way to spend time with our incredible dogs, family and friends, while raising money for a truly worthwhile cause.

“We take our four-legged friends out, come rain or shine, so why not get sponsored to do it with friends and family and raise money to bring forward the day when all cancers are cured in the process?”

It will be the group’s first time organising South Cheshire Woof Walkies, and they are hoping it will become an annual event in the local calendar.

They are inviting people from across the county and beyond to take part by signing up at cruk.org/get-involved/find-an-event/south-cheshire-woof-walkies-2022.

Chris Doyle, Relationship Manger at Cancer Research, said: “We are really excited to see the first South Cheshire Woof Walkies event going ahead this year.

“It’s a fantastic event to be a part of, especially with other dog-lovers.

“Crewe and Nantwich Local Committee has been supporting Cancer Research UK for over 68 years.

“Some local people may have even been to the Christmas Fayres they organise at Wistaston Memorial Hall.

“They have raised over £1.3m for life-saving research and put on a range of successful events in the local area.

“Cancer Research UK has made enormous progress in the fight against the disease.

“However, we have only been able to do this thanks to the dedication and commitment of our volunteers and supporters like Crewe & Nantwich Local Committee, without whom we would not be able to fund our vital work.

“One in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime. All of us can support the research that will beat it.”

For more information about Woof Walkies visit cruk.org/dogwalks