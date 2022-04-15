Hankelow pub White Lion re-opens its doors six years on

The White Lion pub in Hankelow near Nantwich has reopened after six years following a multi-million-pound investment led by villagers.

The pub’s reopening was celebrated with a preview evening for the local community and shareholders.

In total, 38 investors enjoyed drinks and tasters showcasing the new menu with families and friends as they raised a glass to their accomplishment.

Now the pub has launched its full service, marking years of hard work.

Many investors who ploughed funds into the revamp were also involved in design, build, operations, and the pub’s green credentials.

Nic Goodwyn, Director, said: “We are delighted to have been able to bring our local pub back to life!

“To walk through The White Lion’s doors once more and enjoy a pint with other community members at our local is just fantastic.

“The project has exceeded even our wildest expectations.

“We are all very proud of our achievement and look forward to welcoming people from near and far to pub!”

General Manager isChristaki Frangeskou, who is joined by deputy manager Claire Canning and chef Jack Fields.

There is a seasonal focussed menu with classics like Beer Battered Cod Lion, with Triple Cooked Chips and Pea Puree and Homemade Chicken and Mushroom Pie, as well as some uplifted takes on traditional pub food.

Other dishes include 7oz Salt Aged Beef Sirloin, Beef Fat Onion, Pickled Onion Mayo, Shitake Ragu, with a side of short rib ‘Cottage Pie’, and Charred Pork Collar, Pork Faggot, Rhubarb Ketchup, and Slow Roasted Cabbage.

The White Lion also aims to champion local breweries, with local cask and craft beers, including Big Idea and Automaton from nearby Mobberley Brewhouse and Salopian Brewery.

The project also focused on sustainability, and the pub has rooftop solar panels, infrared ceiling and wall-mounted heating system, an integrated building management efficiency scheme, and a rainwater harvesting tank.

The car park will also be fitted with electric vehicle charging points.

On top of this, the team behind the pub will also be working with their suppliers to minimise packaging and contribute to sustainable waste management.

Bookings for The White Lion are now open. Visit here for more details.