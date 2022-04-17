Nantwich Town earn fine point away at high-flying Matlock

17 hours ago
in Football / Nantwich Town / Sport April 17, 2022
First-half - Jake Bickerstaff shot is blocked by a Matlock defender (1)

Nantwich Town showed battling qualities to earn a point in a 0-0 draw away at third-placed Matlock Town.

The Dabbers, in impressive form over the past 10 games, were an equal match for a side pushing for promotion.

The hosts started well and forced Matty Gould into an early save, before Hughes crashed a volley against the bar.

But Nantwich grew into the match, and carved out some good openings on the break in the first period with Jake Bickerstaff and Matt Bell looking threatening.

Sean Cooke saw his effort fly over the bar, while Gould in the Dabbers goal had to react to keep out Byrne.

It was Nantwich’s turn to hit the woodwork on 40 minutes when Cooke’s effort deflected off a defender and struck the upright.

And moments later Hughes for Matlock saw his header crashed against the post in an end to end finish to the first half.

First-half - Akiel Raffie beats the Matlock defender (1)

Bickerstaff turned well on 58 minutes and hit his shot across goal but no one could get the final touch for Nantwich.

Matlock applied the pressure midway through the second period, with Byrne’s shot deflecting wide and Abadaki shooting straight at Gould.

The hosts had one final chance to snatch a winner on 85 minutes when Byrne’s cross was met by Qualter but he headed over.

The Dabbers managed to see it the last few minutes to earn a credible draw and move on to 48 points, eight clear of the drop zone.

Nantwich welcome rivals Stafford Rangers to the Optimum Pay Stadium tomorrow for an Easter Monday clash which promises to be lively in front of a big crowd.

And their final league game is away at Bamber Bridge on Saturday April 23.

(Images courtesy of Jonathan White)

First-half - Matlock keeper rises to grab the ball (1)

First-half - Kole Hall fights for the ball (1)

Second-half - Matty Devine eyes the ball with Riber Castle in the background (1)

Joel Stair made his 𝟐𝟎𝟎𝐭𝐡 Dabbers appearance (1)
Joel Stair made his 𝟐𝟎𝟎𝐭𝐡 Dabbers appearance
Pre-match - The Proctor Cars Stadium (2) (1)
Matlock’s Proctor Cars Stadium
