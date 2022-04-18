Wych Malbank Rotary to stage Jubilee musical event

Wych Malbank Nantwich Rotary Group is to host a charity fundraising Jubilee Musical Extravaganza on May 14.

The event will feature The Bluebirds, a group of ladies who have appeared on Channel 5 with Jane McDonald.

It takes place at St Mary’s Church in Nantwich, starting at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £15 for adults, £7.50 for children and free for children under 3.

Tickets include a drink and a biodegradable flag ready for the proms-style finale.

All profits from the evening will be donated by the group to North West Air Ambulance and other local charities.

Wych-Malbank Rotary Club is the newest Rotary group to be formed in Nantwich.

With an average age of less than 50 and more women than men, its members are keen to bring something new to Rotary.

For more details on the group, visit Facebook page @WychMalbankRotary or contact them at [email protected]