Health chiefs “sorry” after Covid jab patients queue for hours in Nantwich

Health chiefs have apologised after a pop-up Covid jab clinic in Nantwich left scores of elderly and vulnerable patients out in the cold for hours.

The pop-up clinic on Tuesday at St Mary’s parish hall was so popular, NHS staff struggled to cope.

It meant some patients were left queuing for up to four hours – and many abandoning their jabs altogether.

One Nantwich resident said his wife finally got her jab at around 6pm.

“The staff were apologetic but couldn’t help the waiting.

“That was made worse by having booked appointments, including a party of school children who were slotted in at around 5pm.

“The session had been advertised as a walk-in one.

“At 5pm, staff went along the queue and told those beyond a certain point beyond my wife to go home as they would not be seen.

“And later they started offering hot drinks.”

He said staff at the clinic blamed a delayed start on lack of adrenaline shots on site, which are needed in case a patient suffers a bad reaction.

“My wife says it was nearer to 4pm when the queue actually started moving although many people did abandon the queue.

“Car parking tickets expiring being another problem as, unlike the previous GP arranged sessions at the Civic Hall, there was no designated parking whatsoever.”

A NHS spokesperson for Cheshire told Nantwich News: “We apologise for the delay and inconvenience caused at the vaccination clinic at Nantwich Parish Hall, due to an equipment issue.

“Safe and effective clinical practice is a priority and has ensured the success of the more than 340 roving vaccination clinics held so far across the county.

“We are very proud of Cheshire’s COVID-19 vaccination programme, which has now delivered more than 1.7 million vaccinations at GP practices, pharmacies, hospital hubs, mass vaccination centres, community centres, church halls and schools.

“This has only been made possible with the support of countless staff and volunteers and through the fantastic response of local people in Cheshire coming forward to receive their vaccination.

“Being vaccinated continues to offer the best protection against COVID-19.

“It is never too late to get your COVID-19 vaccination.”

The next clinic at Nantwich Parish Hall will take place on May 5 from 1:30pm to 5:30pm.