Nantwich Foodbank manager warning as food and energy costs rise

The manager of Nantwich Foodbank has issued a warning that rising food and energy costs is pushing more local families into poverty.

Damien Gear said they were anticipating a return to the huge numbers who needed the Foodbank during the first year of the pandemic in 2020.

That year, they supporter 4,000 people in the area, providing the equivalent of a staggering 80,000 meals.

Mr Gear, speaking at Nantwich Town Council, also warned that donations have also started to drop off.

It’s feared that many who were happy to donate previously can no longer afford to.

“We supported 4,000 people in first year of Covid, half of those were children,” he said.

“There was a small drop off last year but not as much as we had hoped.

“The hope is we go out of business! But we still have substantially higher numbers than we did pre Covid levels, and it is notable there has already been an increase this year.

“We can put that down to food price inflation which is above 12% coupled with rising fuel costs. This is bringing more people to the bank.”

He said many families using the foodbank are also on “pay as you go” energy meters – which often charge the highest rates for gas and electricity.

“That’s against the backdrop of universal credit finishing and the Cheshire East Council emergency funding coming to an end,” Mr Gear added.

“So we are anticipating – like many other Foodbanks – to see the numbers coming to us similar to what we saw in first year of Covid.

“Donations have also fallen off as well. People just can’t afford to put stuff to one side for the bank.

“This is going to be a significant challenge going forward.”

Mr Gear did praise the community of Nantwich which he said has “always supported” the Foodbank.

Nantwich Foodbank was launched in 2012 and is part of the Trussell Trust group.

It currently has around 46 volunteers helping out, delivering parcels, picking up donations and speaking to referrals on the phone.

The foodbank is not a walk-in centre, and families need to be referred by the council, Citizens Advice Bureau, NHS, schools and other organisations.