Two lorries and car crash closes A530 near Nantwich

A serious road crash involving two HGVs and a car has closed the busy A530 Whitchurch Road near Nantwich.

Police say no one was injured in the collision which caused one of the lorries to leak fuel across the carriageway.

The incident happened at around 1pm on the A530 Baddington Lane section of the road at Baddington, between the canal bridge and Baldwin’s.

Police say it involved three vehicles – a white Vauxhall Astra, a Skania HGV and an Iveco HGV.

A spokesman said: “There were no reports of any injuries, but there was a fuel spillage.

“As a result of the incident the road is currently closed and highways officers have been called clear the spillage.”