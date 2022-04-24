Nantwich Town end season with good draw away at Bamber Bridge

Nantwich Town ended their Northern Premier League campaign with a fine away point at play-off chasing Bamber Bridge.
And the 1-1 scoreline ultimately ended the hosts’ chances of clinching a play-off spot, as the Dabbers finished the season in 13th place.
Joel Stair had given Nantwich the lead on 50 minutes and they looked set for all three points.
But Bamber Bridge rescued a draw with a 90th minute leveler through Mark Yeates.
Both sides had good chances in an entertaining first half, and both struck the woodwork.
The hosts went close first, when on 27 minutes Fin Sinclair-Smith flicked a brilliant header onto the bar with Matty Gould beaten in the Dabbers goal.
Gould then produce a fine save seven minutes later when a slip up at the back let Thompson in but Gould was out sharply to block his effort.
On 39 minutes it was Nantwich who hit the woodwork.
A fine free-kick from Matt Bell hit the inside of the post and across the face of the goal, with the keeper well beaten.
Just five minutes into the second period, and Stair powered in Nantwich’s opener.
It was a corner from Bell which was met solidly by Stair, giving the keeper no chance.
Bickerstaff had a shot saved before the hosts hit the woodwork again on 70 minutes when a low free kick was flicked onto the post by Isaac Sinclair.
A deflected cross on 88 minutes hit the outside of Gould’s post as Bamber Bridge looked resigned to defeat and missing the play offs.
They did finally get their leveller in the final minutes when Yeates scored direct from a corner. But other results did not go their way.
The Dabbers finish and up and down season on 52 points in 13th place.
It also marks an end to the loan spells of a number of key players for Nantwich including keeper Matty Gould, Joe Robbins and Akiel Raffie.
