11 hours ago
CEC spends staggering £230,000 a week on taxis for school pupils
1 day ago
A530 Middlewich Road closure warning for motorists
2 days ago
Nantwich Town end season with good draw away at Bamber Bridge
2 days ago
Plaque unveiled in Wybunbury for local World War 2 hero
3 days ago
ANSA £29,000 charge for watering Nantwich flowers causes bloomin uproar
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

CEC spends staggering £230,000 a week on taxis for school pupils

in Human Interest / News / Politics / Schools & Colleges April 25, 2022
taxi sign, pic creative commons by Brad Hammonds

Cheshire East Council spends more than £230,000 a week on taxis taking children to and from school, writes Belinda Ryan.

Figures obtained by the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) through Freedom of Information (FOI) reveal the council pays for 887 children to go to school by taxi at an approximate cost of £231,959.67 per week.

Of these 887 children, 320 travel outside the borough for schooling at an approximate cost of £103,513.46 per week.

The issue of school transport and the use of taxis was first raised at a meeting of the licensing committee earlier this year.

Some councillors said there must be a cheaper way of transporting children to school.

At that time the two councillors who raised the issue – Wilmslow councillor Lata Anderson (Ind) and Handforth councillor Julie Smith (Non-grouped) – were unaware of the full cost.

When the LDRS contacted Cllr Smith with the figures obtained through the FOI, she said: “If those figures are right, I can’t believe we’re paying out that amount and a more cost-effective method hasn’t been looked for.”

Cheshire East told the LDRS it had already planned a review of its travel to school policy.

Cllr Kathryn Flavell, lead member for children and families at Cheshire East Council, said: “We are required by law to make travel arrangements for certain children to attend school.

“When a child is eligible for school transport, our aim is to provide travel support that reflects the needs of the children and young people but also is the most cost-effective option available.

“Increased demand for school transport, in particular for children with special educational needs and disabilities, together with a reduction in the number of providers and the cost of fuel have all put pressure on our transport budget.

“This is a national issue, and the costs were highlighted in our latest budget, which was discussed and approved at a meeting of full council in February.”

She added: “In our budget we agreed further investment of £1.2 million during 2022/23 as well as committing to an independent review of the service.

“The main aims of this review are to improve the experience of thousands of children who travel to and from school every day, minimise disruption and recommend savings.

“We are also investing in increasing the number of school places to help more children attend a local school reducing the need to travel and promoting a healthy lifestyle by walking or cycling where appropriate.

“We are committed to carrying out the review together with our key stakeholders, including parents, carers, young people, our staff and our schools and providers.

“Details on the scope of the review and the timelines will be discussed at a public meeting of our children and families committee in May.”

(taxi sign, pic fir display only under creative commons by Brad Hammonds)

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Nantwich Garden Guild
Lambing Weekends & Zoo at Rease...
Nantwich Garden Guild
Nantwich Choral Society - Great Big...
Nantwich Garden Guild
New Couples Social Group for Active...
Nantwich Choral Society - a Family ...
Nantwich Garden Guild
Ruby's Fund SEND stay and play
Nantwich Choral Society - an evenin...
Winter Wine tasting, Crewe Hall
Tenovus breast cancer awareness day
Meditation centre classes in Crewe
'Tea at The Tower' in Acton village...
Bolesworth Castle to host The Great...
RCTA Floating Market, Shropshire Un...
Domestic cleaner wanted
Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Show all of Latest Listings