6 hours ago
Police hunt attacker after serious assault during Nantwich Jazz Festival
14 hours ago
CEC plans two cycling and pedestrian schemes in Crewe
1 day ago
CEC spends staggering £230,000 a week on taxis for school pupils
2 days ago
A530 Middlewich Road closure warning for motorists
3 days ago
Nantwich Town end season with good draw away at Bamber Bridge
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Police hunt attacker after serious assault during Nantwich Jazz Festival

in Crime / Incident / News April 26, 2022
assault - man with serious injuries - police tape by jayneandd

Detectives are hunting an attacker who seriously assaulted another man in Nantwich town centre during the Jazz Festival.

They are calling for witnesses and video footage after the 22-year-old victim, from Crewe, was left with a fractured jaw.

The victim had left the White Horse pub on Pillory Street and was walking with friends towards Mill Street at around 10pm on Sunday April 17.

As they approached the Wickstead Arms, the victim was approached from behind by an unknown man who punched him in the face, causing him to fall to the ground.

The offender then fled the scene on foot.

Cheshire Police say inquiries are ongoing and they are keen to hear from anyone with any information.

Detective Constable Stuart Dunbar, of Crewe CID, said: “This was a totally unprovoked attacked which left a man with serious injuries and we are committed to doing all we can to identify the person responsible.

“The attack took place during Nantwich Jazz festival and we know that the town was extremely busy.

“As part of our enquiries we are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and believes they may have witnessed the incident.

“The same goes for anyone with any CCTV or video footage which may aid the investigation.

“I’d urge anyone with any information, no matter how small, to get in touch.”

Anyone with information or video footage which may aid the investigation is asked to visit www.cheshire.police.uk/tell-us, or call 101, quoting IML 1248038.

Information can also be reported to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111 or online via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Nantwich Garden Guild
Lambing Weekends & Zoo at Rease...
Nantwich Garden Guild
Nantwich Choral Society - Great Big...
Nantwich Garden Guild
New Couples Social Group for Active...
Nantwich Choral Society - a Family ...
Nantwich Garden Guild
Ruby's Fund SEND stay and play
Nantwich Choral Society - an evenin...
Winter Wine tasting, Crewe Hall
Tenovus breast cancer awareness day
Meditation centre classes in Crewe
'Tea at The Tower' in Acton village...
Bolesworth Castle to host The Great...
RCTA Floating Market, Shropshire Un...
Domestic cleaner wanted
Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Show all of Latest Listings