Police hunt attacker after serious assault during Nantwich Jazz Festival

Detectives are hunting an attacker who seriously assaulted another man in Nantwich town centre during the Jazz Festival.

They are calling for witnesses and video footage after the 22-year-old victim, from Crewe, was left with a fractured jaw.

The victim had left the White Horse pub on Pillory Street and was walking with friends towards Mill Street at around 10pm on Sunday April 17.

As they approached the Wickstead Arms, the victim was approached from behind by an unknown man who punched him in the face, causing him to fall to the ground.

The offender then fled the scene on foot.

Cheshire Police say inquiries are ongoing and they are keen to hear from anyone with any information.

Detective Constable Stuart Dunbar, of Crewe CID, said: “This was a totally unprovoked attacked which left a man with serious injuries and we are committed to doing all we can to identify the person responsible.

“The attack took place during Nantwich Jazz festival and we know that the town was extremely busy.

“As part of our enquiries we are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and believes they may have witnessed the incident.

“The same goes for anyone with any CCTV or video footage which may aid the investigation.

“I’d urge anyone with any information, no matter how small, to get in touch.”

Anyone with information or video footage which may aid the investigation is asked to visit www.cheshire.police.uk/tell-us, or call 101, quoting IML 1248038.

Information can also be reported to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111 or online via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously