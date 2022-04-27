Drivers warned over delays from North West Crewe Package road closures

Drivers are being warned of road closures from May as work begins on overhauling the road network near Leighton Hospital as part of the North West Crewe Package.

Cheshire East Council is urging residents and motorists to sign up to receive updates as a long section of the A530 is set to close from May 9.

The scheme involves a series of highways and junction improvements to ease congestion and improve access to Leighton Hospital, as well as to new and existing housing developments.

Various closures will be in place along the busy A530 Middlewich Road from next month until March 2023.

It starts on Monday May 9 with the closure of the A530 between its junction with Pyms Lane and Smithy Lane.

This will impact on many drivers from Nantwich trying to reach the hospital or further along driving to Middlewich and Winsford.

Further information of the closure and the diversion route can be found at North West Crewe Package

CEC says access will be maintained for local residents.

The overall NWCP scheme is expected to take around two years to complete.

Further road closures in the area will be announced as the scheme progresses, and regular project newsletters issued.

Residents can sign up to receive these newsletters by visiting the homepage of the council’s website and clicking on the ‘subscribe to our newsletter’ link at the bottom of the page.

The main NWCP works are being carried out by contractor Balfour Beatty and will include the construction of a new road linking Smithy Lane, Minshull New Road and Middlewich Road (A530).

It will also see a realignment of Smithy Lane, Flowers Lane and improvements to other road junctions.

The package also includes the extension of the Connect 2 walking and cycling route to Leighton Hospital and North West Crewe.

Anyone with questions about NWCP and cannot find it on the webpage can email [email protected]