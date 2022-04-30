18 hours ago
62 Ukrainian refugees settled in Cheshire East
18 hours ago
84 new homes plan for Shavington/Wybunbury “triangle” set for approval
1 day ago
Consultation launched on new Shavington primary school
4 days ago
Top acts line up for Nantwich Roots live music festival in May
4 days ago
Drivers warned over delays from North West Crewe Package road closures
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Crewe “car meets” move to new Sydney Arms location

in Arts & Entertainment / Community Events / What's On & Reviews April 30, 2022
The weekend runaways meet - The Sydney Arms - April 2022 (2) (1)

The popular monthly “Off the rails car meet” events have been renamed “The weekend runaways meet” and have moved to a different location in Crewe, writes Jonathan White.

The meets are now taking place at The Sydney Arms pub on Sydney Road, Crewe.

The first meet at the new venue took place on Sunday April 24 and attracted more than 100 vehicles.

Manufacturers on display included Audi, BMW, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, GMC, Harley-Davidson, Morris, Renault, Suzuki, Vauxhall and VW.

These events ares free to attend and open to owners of classic European and American cars, vans, trucks, and motorbikes.

The next meet at The Sydney Arms pub is on Sunday May 15, 9am to 2pm.

To display your own vehicle at a meet, there is no requirement to pre-book and no arrival time necessary.

A member of the team will direct you to a suitable location when you arrive and leave.

Refreshments are available to purchase from The Sydney Arms.

“Off the rails car meet” began at the Crewe Heritage Centre in November 2019.

They were setup by Ken Smith from Crewe, to allow owners of European and American cars, vans, trucks, and motorbikes to get-together socially and to display their vehicles for the general public to enjoy.

Ken’s son, Lee, has taken on the organising of the car meets since late-2021.

A representative from ‘The weekend runaways meet’ said: “A huge thanks to Grant the landlord at The Sydney Arms for allowing us to use his property. Thanks to everyone for the support at our new venue.”

For further information search ‘The weekend runaways meet’ on Facebook or click here.

Other car meets continue at Crewe Heritage Centre where entrance fees apply and are not associated with The Sydney Arms events.

The weekend runaways meet - The Sydney Arms - April 2022 (1) (1)

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Nantwich Garden Guild
Lambing Weekends & Zoo at Rease...
Nantwich Garden Guild
Nantwich Choral Society - Great Big...
Nantwich Garden Guild
New Couples Social Group for Active...
Nantwich Choral Society - a Family ...
Nantwich Garden Guild
Ruby's Fund SEND stay and play
Nantwich Choral Society - an evenin...
Winter Wine tasting, Crewe Hall
Tenovus breast cancer awareness day
Meditation centre classes in Crewe
'Tea at The Tower' in Acton village...
Bolesworth Castle to host The Great...
RCTA Floating Market, Shropshire Un...
Domestic cleaner wanted
Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Show all of Latest Listings