Crewe “car meets” move to new Sydney Arms location

The popular monthly “Off the rails car meet” events have been renamed “The weekend runaways meet” and have moved to a different location in Crewe, writes Jonathan White.

The meets are now taking place at The Sydney Arms pub on Sydney Road, Crewe.

The first meet at the new venue took place on Sunday April 24 and attracted more than 100 vehicles.

Manufacturers on display included Audi, BMW, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, GMC, Harley-Davidson, Morris, Renault, Suzuki, Vauxhall and VW.

These events ares free to attend and open to owners of classic European and American cars, vans, trucks, and motorbikes.

The next meet at The Sydney Arms pub is on Sunday May 15, 9am to 2pm.

To display your own vehicle at a meet, there is no requirement to pre-book and no arrival time necessary.

A member of the team will direct you to a suitable location when you arrive and leave.

Refreshments are available to purchase from The Sydney Arms.

“Off the rails car meet” began at the Crewe Heritage Centre in November 2019.

They were setup by Ken Smith from Crewe, to allow owners of European and American cars, vans, trucks, and motorbikes to get-together socially and to display their vehicles for the general public to enjoy.

Ken’s son, Lee, has taken on the organising of the car meets since late-2021.

A representative from ‘The weekend runaways meet’ said: “A huge thanks to Grant the landlord at The Sydney Arms for allowing us to use his property. Thanks to everyone for the support at our new venue.”

For further information search ‘The weekend runaways meet’ on Facebook or click here.

Other car meets continue at Crewe Heritage Centre where entrance fees apply and are not associated with The Sydney Arms events.