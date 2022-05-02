Nantwich Town men’s and women’s teams honoured at awards night

Nantwich Town men’s and women’s teams were celebrated at their end-of-season awards night.
The men’s side overcame a tough early winter to secure a solid mid-table finish.
And the women’s side completed their first season in the Premier Division after gaining promotion in their first ever season in 2021.
Club chairman Jon Gold mentioned all 46 Nantwich Town teams across age ranges, disabilities and community football, as well as the army of volunteers who keep this great club ticking over.
There was also a section for remembering Dabbers who have passed away in the last year, including ‘Grandad’ John Davies, Ian Roden, James ‘Pat’ Smith and Kevin Hammersley.
Special awards were handed out with Jamie Morgan receiving one for passing 100 Dabbers appearances, and Joel Stair for surpassing 200 appearances.
The Supporters of the Season award was given to Paige and Tyler Edwards, and was presented to them by one of their favourite players Joel Stair.
Paige and Tyler have travelled over 1,500 miles through the season to watch the Dabbers!
Outstanding Contribution of the Season went to long-serving Head Groundman Richard Bourne.
In the men’s team awards, Joel Stair was named NTISA Edencroft Player of the Month for April, his three goals from right-back in that month surely a factor in that decision.
NTISA Golden Moment of the Season went to Akiel Raffie for the clinching goal in the brilliant home win over FC United of Manchester.
Men’s Goal of the Season went Dan Cockerline who won for his wonderful lob against Witton Albion that secured a priceless win for the Dabbers.
NTISA Edencroft Player of the Season also went to Cockerline.
Sean Cooke received an award for being the club’s Top Goalscorer of the season, with 12 in all competitions seeing him pip Cockerline by one.
Cooke also surpassed 300 appearances and 100 Dabbers goals to move into the top five scorers in the club’s history.
In the women’s team awards, Goal of the Season was won by Emily Fallon for a goal at home against Sale.
Top Goalscorer went to Kirsty Fisher-Sherratt who finished on seven in all competitions.
Players’ Player of the Season went to Molly Tasker, who after putting in great performances all season sadly sustained a fractured and sprained ankle in April.
Ladies Player of the Season was given to Kara Townsend.
In the final men’s awards, Managers’ Player of the Season went Joel Stair.
Players’ Player of the Season was awarded to Josh Langley after a fantastic season at the back.
Young Player of the Season was won by Troy Bourne, who had the most appearances of any Dabbers player this season, appearing in 48 of 50 games.
And the final award, Nantwich Town Men’s Player of the Season 2021/22, was won by Joel Stair, his 4th award of the evening.
(Images courtesy of Jonathan White)
