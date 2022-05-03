St Luke’s Hospice “Woof Mudder” fundraising event returns

St Luke’s Hospice will be hosting their muddiest event of the year, the ‘Woof Mudder’ in Nantwich on Sunday May 22.

‘Woof Mudder’ invites Hospice supporters and their four-legged friends to take part in a Tough Mudder style 5km

mud-run, full of obstacles, hills and water.

The event will take place at Nantwich’s Dorfold Hall.

Mark Gammage, events fundraiser at St Luke’s, said: “It’s fantastic to have ‘Woof Mudder’ back for another year and we can’t wait to see all the dogs in action.

“This will be the third time we’ve put on ‘Woof Mudder’ and each year seems to gather more interest and the results are brilliant, not just in terms of fundraising, but the photos and comments from everyone involved really makes it worthwhile.”

The event has been sponsored by Crewe-based Pet Food Supermarket, Homefeeds.

Jordan Drayton, from Homefeeds, said: “We are so excited to be involved in supporting the St Luke’s Hospice Woof Mudder fundraising event for a second year.

“The Hospice does such great work caring for the local community when they need it most, and Homefeeds as a long standing local family business could not resist in offering our support to this fantastic event.”

Any dog is welcome to take part in ‘Woof Mudder’, regardless of size, as long as the dog is over the age of one.

Dogs are kept on their leads at all times, so the event is fun for everyone.

The cost of registration is £25 per dog while their owner (over 18 years) gets to run alongside for free.

The price for additional people who wish to join is £17.50.

For further information on how to register, visit: www.slhospice.co.uk/woofmudder