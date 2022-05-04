Nantwich Players launch new production All My Sons

Nantwich Players has recreated the much-loved Arthur Miller classic tale “All My Sons” as its new production.

It is a mesmerising story of the longer shadows cast by World War II in the USA.

Joe Keller is a pillar of his community but conceals a devastating secret that threatens to destroy an already grieving family.

His wife Kate does not accept that their son Larrie, who was killed in the War, is truly dead.

Her denial continues to fray the delicate sinews that are barely holding the Keller family together.

And Larrie’s fiancée and the younger Keller son Chris are frustrated in the trials they face forging new lives in what should be a time of rejoice and rebirth in America.

Will the traumas of the past stop the Keller family from ever moving forward?

The Nantwich Players production is on at their Love Lane theatre from May 6 to 14.

The cast and crew are a mix of familiar and fresh faces at Nantwich Players, led by well-established director Jerry Park.

Leading man, Don Hirst, has been wanting to play Joe Keller for 30 years.

He said: “I’m living my dream and cannot wait to play Joe at Nantwich Players so do please come and share my dream.”

Performances will be at 7.45pm each evening.

Tickets priced at £9 and are on sale now from Nantwich Tourist Office (01270 600727) or on-line at www.nantwichtowncouncil.gov.uk

Priority tickets for our VIP Supporters also are on sale now at the Theatre.

To find out more about becoming a VIP Supporter visit the membership section of the website.