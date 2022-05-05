Cheerbrook fundraisers tackle new challenges for District Nurses

Big-hearted staff at Nantwich farm shop Cheerbrook have lined up more summer fundraising challenges in aid of District Nurses.

The team have already raised more than £12,000 for the cause, to honour local nurses who cared for shop owner Andrew Shufflebotham during his brave battle with cancer.

They raised more than £5,000 walking Snowdon in 2021 (pictured).

Now two Cheerbrook teams will be taking on each half of the Sandstone Trail on Sunday June 26 in Cheshire, each just over 16 miles (26km).

They will be meeting at the mid-point of the Sandstone Trail at Bickerton, where the Angus beef farm that supplies their meat is located.

Cheerbrook spokesperson Zoe Baldock said: “Andrew had walked the Sandstone Trail, in the company of Sarah and his family, a number of years ago.

“So we will be walking in his footsteps in completing the challenge!

“We were overwhelmed by the care, compassion and empathy shown by our local District Nurses during Andrew’s battle with cancer.

“We want to enable the District Nurses to support many more families going through difficult times in our community.”

You can support the fundraiser by donating via their Give As You Live Page